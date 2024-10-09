Dunedin Weather Event Update #18

Attributable to a DCC spokesperson:

All boil water, conservation and water restriction notices across Dunedin city have now been lifted.

This includes the West Harbour’s precautionary boil water (covering Ravensbourne, Maia, Roseneath, Sawyers Bay, Port Chalmers, Carey’s and Deborah Bays) and voluntary conservation (all areas including St Leonard’s) notices and the Level 1 water restrictions in Outram.

Residents in all these areas can now use water as usual. Drinking water trucks available in the West Harbour are being removed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

