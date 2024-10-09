Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Dunedin Weather Event Update #18

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 11:26 am
Press Release: Dunedin City Council

Attributable to a DCC spokesperson:

All boil water, conservation and water restriction notices across Dunedin city have now been lifted.

This includes the West Harbour’s precautionary boil water (covering Ravensbourne, Maia, Roseneath, Sawyers Bay, Port Chalmers, Carey’s and Deborah Bays) and voluntary conservation (all areas including St Leonard’s) notices and the Level 1 water restrictions in Outram.

Residents in all these areas can now use water as usual. Drinking water trucks available in the West Harbour are being removed.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Dunedin City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 