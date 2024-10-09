MĀPIHI Statement On Waikato-Tainui Affordable Housing And BNZ Māori Land Innovative Funding Framework

Comments for attribution to Professor Deidre Brown, co-director of MĀPIHI Māori and Pacific Housing Research Centre:

“MĀPIHI Māori and Pacific Housing Research Centre welcomes collaboration between government and iwi in delivering housing.

The Hopuhopu Housing Development partnership between the government and Waikato-Tainui to deliver affordable homes will return iwi members back to their whenua.

The social, economic and Hauora benefits of housing whānau and individuals on their iwi lands are well known.

The proposed plan includes cultural infrastructure—an innovation hub, tribal precinct, sports club and nursery—that will nurture and support the new community.

We also welcome innovative funding models such as BNZ’s expanded funding framework, originally developed in collaboration with Ngāti Whātua ki Ōrakei, which provides a path to homeownership on freehold whenua Māori.

This essentially allows Māori trusts and corporations to obtain standard home loan interest rates for the creation of housing on whenua Māori. These partnerships will deliver more Māori home ownership.

Obtaining finance for housing on collectively owned Māori land has for many years been a significant barrier for Māori wanting to realise their housing aspirations.”

Notes:

MĀPIHI is a University of Auckland Research Centre focused on Māori and Pacific Housing

MĀPIHI comprises over 20 indigenous Māori and Pacific researchers who are committed to improving housing quality and supply for Māori and Pacific communities in Aotearoa New Zealand and the Pacific through impactful research based on Māori and Pacific research values, a transdisciplinary approach, and expert knowledge.

