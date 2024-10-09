Name Release, Fatal Crash, Tuamarina

Tyler (Photo/Supplied)

Police can now release the name of the second young man who died following a single vehicle crash on SH1, Tuamarina, 1:45am Sunday 6 October.

He was 22-year-old Tyler Matekohi-Shields of Picton, Marlborough.

Police would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

A message from Tylers family:

No words can describe the pain of losing a child. We never thought we would be coming back to bury our son.

Tyler was a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and grandson.

He was the kind of person that would give you the shirt of his back and his last dollar.

He was very picky with who he allowed in his life, those that got to be part of it were people he truly saw as special and not just a friend but family.

He wore his heart on his sleeve, was kind and caring, he was very cheeky, had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh.

He loved being around his family and friends, going fishing, motorbike riding & hunting.

He was a great brother to his four sibling's and an amazing son.

We will miss his cheeky smile and beautiful dimples.

He may be gone but he will never be forgotten.

Until we meet again, fly high our beautiful boy.

We love you with all our hearts.

