Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Name Release, Fatal Crash, Tuamarina

Wednesday, 9 October 2024, 1:00 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Tyler (Photo/Supplied)

Police can now release the name of the second young man who died following a single vehicle crash on SH1, Tuamarina, 1:45am Sunday 6 October.

He was 22-year-old Tyler Matekohi-Shields of Picton, Marlborough.

Police would like to extend our deepest sympathies to the family of the deceased.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

A message from Tylers family:

No words can describe the pain of losing a child. We never thought we would be coming back to bury our son.

Tyler was a beloved son, brother, uncle, nephew and grandson.

He was the kind of person that would give you the shirt of his back and his last dollar.

He was very picky with who he allowed in his life, those that got to be part of it were people he truly saw as special and not just a friend but family.

He wore his heart on his sleeve, was kind and caring, he was very cheeky, had a beautiful smile and an infectious laugh.

He loved being around his family and friends, going fishing, motorbike riding & hunting.

He was a great brother to his four sibling's and an amazing son.

We will miss his cheeky smile and beautiful dimples.

He may be gone but he will never be forgotten.

Until we meet again, fly high our beautiful boy.

We love you with all our hearts.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 