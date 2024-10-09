Whānau Complete Significant Coastal Project

Carol and Tracey Walker - Ōruawharo Incorporation (Photo/Supplied)

The family combination of Carol, Stan and Tracey Walker are justifiably proud of how they are giving back to the whenua at Ōruawharo, near Kaiwaka.

In particular, the parent/daughter’s partnership with Kaipara Moana Remediation has resulted in an impressive of coastal margin planting regime of natives in the winter of 2024.

Their vision for enhancing the environment has been supported by the KMR Whenua Whānui Fund, which is aimed at supporting whānau, marae and community groups to participate in restoration efforts for the Kaipara Moana.

Taking advantage of extensive fencing already completed by the whānau, KMR worked with the family to support the planting of 20,600 native trees and grasses (mānuka, kānuka, tī kōuka and kāramuramu) in only two weeks. The fencing ensures the trees are protected from sheep and cattle, giving them a good chance of survival.

While the Walkers were busy running their 323-hectare dairy unit and 374-hectare sheep and beef unit ten minutes south of Kaiwaka, KMR staff teamed up with contractors to quickly complete a comprehensive planting.

The Ōtamatea X project was a joint effort between KMR staff and Environs Te Uri O Hau Field Advisor Zane Phillips, with the works on site carried out through a collaboration between Kaipari Uri-led teams and other local Kaipara businesses.

The plants were eco-sourced and grown by Kaipara Uri at the Te Ārai Native Nursery, with the site preparation on the very steep hillsides undertaken by local helicopter spraying business Heli North.

The planting itself was undertaken by Paul and Ruby Paikea who have a wider whānau affiliation to the Ōtamatea block.

Photo/Supplied

In years to come, the planting of these natives will help reduce erosion and the delivery of sediment to waterways and the Kaipara Moana – the key focus of KMR.

Ōruawharo Incorporation’s farms, like hundreds of others within in the 640,000 ha Kaipara Moana catchment, drain into the Kaipara Moana.

While high levels of erosion and sediment are threatening the health and mauri of waterways and the Kaipara Moana - and the Moana itself - the Walkers are playing their part to change that.

In fact, their planting regime is one of the most comprehensive coastal margin planting and inland estuary fencing projects completed since the formation of KMR.

For Carol, an integral part of the mahi is to show the younger generations what the whenua looks like with an abundance of natives in the right areas – in the days before the land was stripped of natives. She says they do not allow any trees to be cut down now.

Ultimately, Carol would love to see all waterways in good health like when she was a youngster and remembers walking on stones and clay in waterways – not mud as has been the case for years. She also remembers abundant fish life and would like the Kaipara Moana to have that once again.

“Doing the mahi with KMR is about the next generation and showing them what the land was like in the past and what the future can look like. This is what we want to do and do well. I lived on a Pā, and I know the importance of the land and our waterways. I want our creeks and rivers to flow like they used to,” says Carol.

She says they are determined to keep bringing back balance with an increased mix of natives to stabilise land, alongside healthy pasture and profitable farming operations to provide food, employment and income for current and future generations.

While they had completed the fencing in the decades prior to the Whenua Whānui mahi, Stan (an experienced farmer) ensured easy access to the planting areas.

For Tracey, the partnership with KMR has been a blessing.

“Planting these areas is exactly what we wanted to do. We are so thankful KMR came to the party and guided and supported us and took the lead to make things happen quickly and thoroughly.

“It is nice to know by doing what we have done for the land we have left something that will make a difference for others. Had the KMR team not pushed hard to make this happen we would have had to do it in increments and that would have taken years. We would love to do more planting as we have all the fencing in place,” says Tracey.

