Labour Weekend - Summer Camping Starts

Seasonal camping in Tairāwhiti starts Labour Weekend with people now able to apply for a permit.

Council Liveable Communities Acting Director Kerry Hudson, says after a couple of years of disrupted access to some camping sites, most of our sites are open once again for camping from Saturday 26 October.

“Unfortunately Doneraille Park remains closed due to cyclone damage. Pouawa beach (southern section only) and Turihaua Point are both closed until 1 December.”

This is because NZTA Waka Kotahi is carrying out works in these areas so sites won’t be available until December.”

Campers at Waihau Beach – Loisels are reminded to be aware of the road conditions on Waihau Beach Road and all campers are encouraged to stay up to date with MetService weather warnings for the area.

Mr Hudson says the most important thing for everyone to remember is to apply for a permit before you go camping.

“You can get your permit on Council’s website”.

“We do encourage campers to make a contribution to the costs of keeping these camping areas open and they can do this when applying for a permit.”

He reminds campers that they need to take all rubbish and recycling with them when they leave their campsite. There is no rubbish collection from any of the seasonal camping areas.

“Remember open fires are also not allowed, gas is required for cooking.”

“We’re looking forward to a long hot summer, but we need to be careful and respectful of one another in our camping areas.”

“People also need to remember they can’t mark out spaces with tarpaulins and any infringements will be issued for non-compliance.”

“We recommend that people don’t leave their campsites or caravans unattended.”

Seasonal camping closes on 30 April 2025.

To apply for a permit and for information about where the seasonal camping areas are, please see Council’s website.

