West Coast Summer Highway Maintenance: Chocks Away

Expect to see more road crews and traffic managers out and about repairing and re-sealing highways and keeping everyone safe around the West Coast and Buller from now into the New Year, says NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Please give them a friendly wave, says NZTA.

“Most road maintenance can only happen over the summer months, as the increased daylight hours, warmer temperatures and dry air are needed for the chip seal surfacing to stick to the pavements below,” says Moira Whinham, Maintenance Contract Manager for NZTA on the West Coast.

”Our crews – contractors and sub-contractors – have a tight schedule, working through extremely variable conditions over the summer. We all appreciate people building in extra time to reduce stress when the highways are getting busy, often with people unfamiliar with the local road layouts.”

On the West Coast there are two major rehabilitation sites this summer maintenance season:

SH73 at Jacksons, east of Kumara, from Monday, 14 October through to late November. Working hours are 7.30am to 6pm Monday to Friday (excluding Public Holidays and weather dependent).

SH6 at Fergusons Bush, south of Ross (south of Hokitika), starting after Christmas in the New Year.

There will be single lane and Stop/Go traffic management at both these sites, with minor delays, depending on the activity on the day.

Keep up to date with actual delays on the NZTA Journey Planner: https://www.journeys.nzta.govt.nz/highway-conditions

All work is funded through the State Highway Maintenance and Pothole Prevention activity classes in the National Land Transport Programme (NLTP).

What else is happening to keep West Coast highways smooth?

The West Coast reseal programme for summer 2024/25 includes 131 lane kilometres between Mohikinui north of Westport to the Haast Pass in the south and all places in between, between now and the end of March 2025. Expect up to 20-minute delays if you strike a crew busy at work.

“Maintenance crews also will be out in force completing other pavement repairs throughout the network,” says Miss Whinham.

Asphalting to come in Greymouth

“We also have asphalt work planned on Tainui and High Streets in Greymouth, and further details of this will be provided closer to the time.

“Thanks for your patience and supporting our crews while this work is done.

“And if you have any concerns with the work being carried out, contact NZTA 0800 4 HIGHWAYS – 0800 44 44 49.”

