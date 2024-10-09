Voting Opens For The 2024 Entrust Election

Photo/Supplied

Voting papers for the Entrust triennial election, the largest energy trust election in New Zealand, are being posted out this week from Thursday 10 October 2024.

Returning Officer Warwick Lampp from electionz.com Ltd says voter packs have been posted to electricity consumers within the Entrust District (Auckland, Manukau, northern Papakura and eastern Franklin) and will be delivered over the next five days.

“There are twelve candidates standing for the five Trustee positions and consumers will have until 5pm on Friday 25 October 2024 to return their completed voting documents. Electors can either post their completed voting papers back or drop it into one of the orange ballot bins located across the Entrust district, the details of which are included in the voter pack documents.” said Mr Lampp.

The candidates are:

Voting is being conducted by postal vote with one voting document being issued to each consumer regardless of how many connection points or properties a consumer has. For joint consumers where the power account is in more than one name, only one voting document will be issued.

Voters are encouraged to post or deliver their voting papers no later than Wednesday 23 October to ensure they reach the Returning Officer by 5pm on Friday 25 October 2024.

Votes can also be delivered to one of ten bright orange Entrust Ballot Bins that are located at the following Woolworths supermarkets.

Those requiring new or replacement voting papers can collect them from the Entrust election office at 79 Hugo Johnston Drive, Penrose (inside the Marketing Impact building), Monday to Friday, 9am to 5pm during the voting period (Thursday 10 October to Friday 25 October).

Mr Lampp encourages anyone with enquiries relating to the election to call the election helpline on 0800 666 030 or to email iro@electionz.com.

The election result is expected to be released by 12 noon Tuesday 29 October and will be available on the electionz.com and Entrust websites.

