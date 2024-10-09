TECT Trustee Election Underway

The TECT Trustee Election is officially underway now that 150,000 locals across Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty have received voting letters over the last week. Until midday, Wednesday 30 October, eligible voters can have their say by casting an online vote to help shape the future direction of TECT.

TECT is a community trust that provides funding for initiatives, facilities, and events throughout Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty to bring vibrancy, connectedness, growth, and economic benefit to the region. After the changes to the Trust in 2022 everyone on the electoral role in the Western BOP and Tauranga communities is eligible to vote. Previously it was just Trustpower customers.

TECT trustees are responsible for the Trust's strategic direction, ensuring they have governance experience and knowledge of investing and protecting TECT’s capital base, and are future thinkers involved within the local community.

Nine candidates have put their names forward for the three spots available. The three elected Trustees will join the current trustees: Mark Arundel, Peter Blackwell, and Kate Barry-Piceno to form the Trust Board. Longstanding Chairperson Bill Holland and current trustee Peter Farmer are not standing in this election.

Eligible voters can place their vote through the website address listed in the voting letters and using their unique PIN and Password.

Those on the unpublished electoral roll and those who have lost, spoilt, or destroyed the original voting letter mailed to them will still be able to place a special vote in person if needed.

Special votes are available until midday Wednesday, 30 October 2024 from the TECT office at The Kollective, 145 17th Avenue, Tauranga during normal business hours (Mon – Fri 8:30am – 4:30pm) or by phone request to the election helpline on 0800 666 937, or email iro@electionnz.com

Any election enquiries are to be directed to the Independent Returning Officer on the election helpline 0800 666 937.

