Waihī Beach Keeps Making Waves By Ditching The Plastic!

Two years after the Rt. Hon. Helen Clark launched Sustainable Waihī Beach, this tight-knit coastal community is emerging as a national leader in the fight against plastic waste. Through innovative sustainability initiatives, Waihī Beach has saved over 85,000 single-use plastic bottles from ending up in landfill, setting a powerful example for other communities across Aotearoa.

A cornerstone of their success has been the installation of 11 water refill stations, strategically placed from the North End to Anzac Bay. Funded by the Packaging Forum and Western Bay of Plenty Council, the refill stations have become a popular resource for both residents and visitors alike. To ensure inclusivity, two wheelchair-friendly stations were installed—one at the North End of the beach, near accessible beach mats and picnic tables, and another at Island View Playground.

Helen Clark, Sustainable Waihī Beach ambassador, commended the initiative,

“New Zealanders throw away an estimated 828 million single-use plastic bottles each year - roughly 168 per person, or three per week. If we could each refill just once for every three uses, we’d prevent around 257 million plastic bottles from going to landfill annually.

Helen added, “Waihī Beach’s efforts prove that community-driven solutions can have a profound impact on environmental protection. The numbers speak for themselves, and we’re proud to be saving our environment, one refill at a time.”

Indi Smith, a Year 6 student at Waihī Beach School, echoed the sentiment,

“Every time I use the refill stations, I know I’m helping the environment. Just refilling a bottle can stop plastic from polluting our land and oceans. It’s scary to think that by 2050, plastic could outweigh fish in the sea.”

Beyond refill stations, Sustainable Waihī Beach’s environmental mission extends to their successful Community Beach Clean Pods, which have led to a 73% reduction in visible rubbish on the beach and surrounding reserves. Visitors and locals are encouraged to participate by using ‘Community Ipu Rāpihi’ (buckets) to collect waste, fostering a culture of care for the coastline.

Looking ahead, Waihī Beach is expanding its sustainability efforts. In partnership with Waihī Beach School, the community is set to launch a campaign to reduce single-use coffee cups (SUCs) and introduce the Packaging Forums soft food and beverage container recycling scheme, aimed at tackling hard-to-recycle items like alternative milk and drink containers.

Waihī Beach continues to lead by example in the fight against waste and plastic pollution, proving that through local action, national impact can be achieved. Together, they are making waves for a more sustainable future!

