Are You Ready To Conquer Everest?

The Marlborough Mount Everest Challenge begins this Saturday, a run/walk event where the goal is to travel the elevation of Mount Everest (8,800m) in seven weeks.

Organised by Port Marlborough Pavilion with the support of Council, this year’s annual event runs from 12 October to 30 November. Twenty per cent of all entry fees will be donated to the Picton Foodbank.

Pavilion Project Coordinator for Council Regan Russell said it took Sir Edmund Hillary seven weeks to climb Mount Everest in 1953. “This is a chance for locals to set their own challenge. We aim to encourage local people to not only use the amazing local walking tracks that Marlborough has to offer but to get fit while doing so,” he said. “Attaining the goal of 8,800m during the seven week period will not be an easy task but we’re sure Marlburians will be up to the challenge.”

Participants can either run or walk the Tirohanga Track in Picton or the Mt Vernon Track in Blenheim. The Tirohanga Track will need to be climbed 36 times and Mt Vernon 25 times to complete the task.

“You can do it solo or as part of a team to help motivate each other. Get your family, friends and work colleagues to join your team. Put the challenge out there and see what you and your team can achieve,” Mr Russell said.

Those who reach the goal of 8,800m as an individual or a group will receive a medal at a prize giving at the Pavilion on Saturday 7 December at 11am.

For more information and to register go to: www.everestchallenge.nz

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

