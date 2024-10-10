Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Unelected Mana Whenua Representatives Threaten Democratic Process

Thursday, 10 October 2024, 11:39 am
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Andrea Vance reports in The Post today on the horribly, messily complicated sale (or not) of Wellington City Council’s airport shares.

“Whilst the Council’s complete dysfunction is widely understood, these new developments, as reported by Vance, are deeply disturbing” said Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross.

“Vance reports that the two unelected mana whenua representatives, who do not sit on the full council where the vote will take place, are threatening to pull out of an iwi-council partnership over the vote. This is a blatant attempt to strong-arm elected representatives with the threat of feigned offence if the Council does not vote the ‘right’ way.

“But even worse, Vance reports that representative Holden Hohaia has a vested interest in the outcome as his iwi has aspirations in buying the shares. That should automatically disqualify him from having any input into the process or deliberations. It is therefore fortunate that he has no actual vote on the sale at the full Council. However, if Vance is correct, his threats are inappropriate and call into question the wisdom of having unelected representatives on councils or council committees.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 