Te Newhanga Community Centre Demolition Starting

Community centre demolition map. Photo/Supplied.



Work on demolishing the old Te Newhanga Community Centre in Paraparaumu will start on Monday 21 October and should be completed within two weeks, says Kāpiti Coast District Council infrastructure and asset management group manager Sean Mallon.

The building was closed in June 2021 because it was a ‘leaky’ building and an earthquake risk. Tests confirmed it was unsafe to use due to poor air quality and structural deterioration from black mould and dampness.

“Leaving the building locked up in its current condition is not an option,” Mr Mallon said.

Council resolved to demolish the building on 30 May following the recommendations of a further building assessment report.

“While we’d prefer not to be in this position, it’s time to demolish the building. Care will be taken to ensure we continue to honour the story and kaupapa of Te Newhanga once the building is removed,” Mr Mallon said.

All the trees will be retained and once the site is cleared it will be topsoiled and grassed to provide a functional open space while the Council works on options for the future of Te Newhanga.

During demolition, the public will still have access to the outdoor Meanwhile Space, which was set up as a temporary measure to bring the community together while the future of the community centre was decided.

The building will be fenced off but the footpath and car parks in Iver Trask Place and Brett Ambler Way will be open (see image).

The carpark to the south of the building will be closed to the public for the sole use of the contractors during demolition and restoration of the site.

“We’re doing our best to contain the works to a confined site, but still urge people to take care while walking or driving past or parking and apologise in advance for any disruption during the demolition,” Mr Mallon said.

“We’ll continue to investigate how we can meet current and future community needs, either separately or as part of another facility,” he said.

For more background to the decision to demolish the community centre, see our website (www.kapiticoast.govt.nz/communitycentre).

