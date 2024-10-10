Hamilton City Council Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

Hamilton City Council has appointed Gary Connolly as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Gary joins Hamilton City Council from Whakataane District Council, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and General Manager Business Partnering.

During his tenure at Whakataane District Council, Gary led several initiatives to enhance financial sustainability and transparency, while driving community-focused outcomes. He also brings 15 years of senior finance experience across multinational commercial businesses both overseas and in Aotearoa.

Chief Executive Lance Vervoort said Gary brings a depth of experience to Council.

“Gary has worked in commercial, NGO and local government organisations so he is very well placed to work in such a diverse organisation as ours.

“As well as his obvious financial acumen and experience, Gary has a proven track record of leading, motivating, and developing teams. Best of all, he is a very solution-focused person who looks for innovative ways to address issues and get the very best outcomes.

“Gary also has extensive experience building enduring partnerships and is a real team player with a passion for supporting strong communities. We look forward to the strategic leadership and positive energy he will bring to our organisation.”

Originally from Ngaaruawaahia, Gary is looking forward to returning to Waikato and reconnecting with the Hamilton community.

“I’m excited to return to Hamilton Kirikiriroa and work with the dedicated team at Hamilton City Council to achieve meaningful outcomes for the community I’ve always called home,” said Gary.

Gary will join Council on Monday 11 November 2024.

