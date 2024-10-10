Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Hamilton City Council Welcomes New Chief Financial Officer

Thursday, 10 October 2024, 1:16 pm
Press Release: Hamilton City Council

Photo/Supplied

Hamilton City Council has appointed Gary Connolly as its new Chief Financial Officer.

Gary joins Hamilton City Council from Whakataane District Council, where he served as Chief Financial Officer and General Manager Business Partnering.

During his tenure at Whakataane District Council, Gary led several initiatives to enhance financial sustainability and transparency, while driving community-focused outcomes. He also brings 15 years of senior finance experience across multinational commercial businesses both overseas and in Aotearoa.

Chief Executive Lance Vervoort said Gary brings a depth of experience to Council.

“Gary has worked in commercial, NGO and local government organisations so he is very well placed to work in such a diverse organisation as ours.

“As well as his obvious financial acumen and experience, Gary has a proven track record of leading, motivating, and developing teams. Best of all, he is a very solution-focused person who looks for innovative ways to address issues and get the very best outcomes.

“Gary also has extensive experience building enduring partnerships and is a real team player with a passion for supporting strong communities. We look forward to the strategic leadership and positive energy he will bring to our organisation.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Originally from Ngaaruawaahia, Gary is looking forward to returning to Waikato and reconnecting with the Hamilton community. 

“I’m excited to return to Hamilton Kirikiriroa and work with the dedicated team at Hamilton City Council to achieve meaningful outcomes for the community I’ve always called home,” said Gary.

Gary will join Council on Monday 11 November 2024. 

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from Hamilton City Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 