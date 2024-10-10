Mixed Weather To Mark The End Of The School Holidays

Covering period of Thursday 10 - Monday 14 October:

MetService is forecasting a mix of weather for Aotearoa New Zealand to start the weekend, with a wet Sunday set to close out the school holidays for much of the country. The trend of unsettled weather looks to continue into the start of the new week for the North Island and the eastern South Island, while other parts of the South Island can expect a more settled day.

Thursday and Friday are a tale of two islands. Showers are expected across much of the North Island, some of which may be heavy on Thursday afternoon. Meanwhile, the South Island enjoys clearer skies, apart from the odd shower at the top of the island. Friday brings a chilly start for both islands, with what could be the coldest morning of the month so far. MetService meteorologist Mmathapelo Makgabutlane says "Many of us may be waking up to a frost."

Saturday offers a brief break for those looking to enjoy the final weekend of the school holidays outdoors, with mostly dry weather expected across the country. Western areas of both islands may see a few showers, while the lower South Island may experience some rain as a weak weather system passes through.

However, this dry spell won't last long. Rain and showers are expected to sweep across the South Island on Sunday, especially in the east, as chilly southerlies push through. The North Island is also in line for wet weather as the day goes on, something to keep in mind for anyone travelling home at the end of the holidays.

The wet conditions persist into Monday for the North Island and eastern South Island. Eastern and central parts of the North Island could see particularly heavy rainfall. "As it's still a few days away and the situation may be changeable, it’s a good idea to keep an eye on the forecast for any updates," Makgabutlane advises.

