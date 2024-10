Fatal Crash, SH1, Main South Road, Selwyn

Police can confirm one person has died following a crash on Main South Road, Selwyn this morning.

Police responded to a report of a two-vehicle crash at around 10.50am.

One person received injuries and sadly, died at the scene of the crash.

The road was closed while emergency services attended, and Serious Crash Unit conducted a scene examination.

The road has now re-opened.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are ongoing.

