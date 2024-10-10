Road Reopens Following Crash Near Flaxton, Waimakariri District - Canterbury

The road has reopened following an earlier crash near Flaxton in Waimakariri District.

The crash at the intersection of Paisley Road and Mulcocks Road involved two vehicles and was reported to Police at 2.40pm.

Two people suffered moderate injuries and one person was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

There is reported to be significant traffic build-up in the area and motorists should expect delays while the traffic clears.

