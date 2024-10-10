Dunedin Weather Event Update #20 – 10 October 2024

Dunedin City Council staff and contractors have continued working hard across the city to inspect flood affected homes, work at eight slip sites and various track closures.

DCC Recovery Manager Rob West says it is great to see progress being made across the city, and thanks our communities for their patience as we address issues.

“Our staff and contractors have been working tirelessly to clear disrupted roads and tracks, and support those in flood affected homes.”

To date 78 flood affected properties have been inspected across Dunedin city. This includes seven re-inspections. Of those inspected there have been 11 red-stickered, 37 yellow-stickered, and 11 white-sticked.

“Our building inspectors are continuing to carry out building inspections across the city. If someone requires a rapid inspection, they can request one by calling our Customer Services team.”

Inspections can be requested by calling 03 477 4000.

Anyone whose home, belongings or business has been affected by flooding over the weekend should first contact their insurance company.

If they do not have insurance or require additional assistance, people should contact Work and Income (WINZ) to apply for Civil Defence payments on 0800 400 100 or workandincome.govt.nz/products/a-z-benefits/civil-defence-payment.html.

Applications for WINZ Civil Defence payments will close at 5pm on Friday, 11 October, when the 0800 phoneline will close. After this, people should contact the Ministry of Social Development for available support options.

Together with the Otago Regional Council, the DCC is inviting the public to upload any pictures they have of the flooding to NIWA’s existing New Zealand Flood Pictures Website - www.nzfloodpics.co.nz.

“This is part of a wider push to collect data, understand the flooding that has occurred and plan for the future. It’s a great way to gather data and empower the community to contribute to flood analysis.”

At the height of last weekends severe weather event there were 44 road closures across the city. The number of weather-related closures is now down to seven. “It is important to note that we may see new issues arise on roads and track across the city in coming weeks. Our staff and contractors will continue actively monitoring our networks and responding to issues.”

There are eight track closures across the city as a result of washouts and potential contamination from last week’s severe weather.

This includes Tomahawk Reserve Beach Access Track and Carpark, Tunnel Beach track, Smaills Beach Access, Second Beach, 41 Peg Track, Island Park Track (between Blackhead Quarry Carpark to Beach access), Cockerell Street Track (between Cockerell Street and Brockville Road, and the Kaikorai Common (between Shetland and School Streets).

Skips are still available in South Dunedin (corners of Richmond and Nicholson Streets, Richmond and Nicholson Streets, Kirkcaldy Street and Bayview Road, Corunna Street and Hargest Crescent, Richardson and Waterloo Streets, and Osmond and Wesley Streets), Tomahawk (Ocean Grove Hall carpark), Waikouaiti (corner of Beach and Stewart Streets), and Aramoana (Domain).

Sandbags can be returned to South Dunedin (Ice Stadium), Mosgiel (Memorial Park/Gym carpark) and Middlemarch (Showgrounds), or be left on the verge for pickup.

“It is important people only use these skips for their intended use to support those in flood affected homes.”

“We have seen people all across Dunedin come out in support of one another, both during and after the severe weather experienced. Thank you to everyone – staff, contractors, volunteers, emergency services and community for your continued efforts and patience.”

