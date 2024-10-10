Celebrating 25 Years of Scoop
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Wellington’s Debt Crisis To Worsen As Airport Share Sale Canned

Thursday, 10 October 2024, 5:29 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Taxpayers' Union

Councillors today voted not to sell the airport shares, in what Taxpayers’ Union Policy and Public Affairs Manager, James Ross, says “could be shaping up to be an incredible act of economic sabotage.”

“Wellington City Council has already breached its debt limit, and as the airport shares have not been sold, officers are now warning the debt ceiling might need to triple.”

“Wellington households are already paying more than $800 a year in interest on the council’s debt, not to mention more than four grand servicing central government debt. Now that bill is set to skyrocket even higher”

“The answer was clear. The airport shares had to be sold and the money used to pay down some of the massive debts on Wellington’s books.”

“It’s about time the council stopped treating ratepayers like an endless piggybank and made some big choices to start putting their finances first. Starting with selling the airport, then slashing wasteful spending on back-office staff and vanity projects like the ever-growing cycle network.”

NOTES:

The New Zealand Taxpayers’ Union is an independent and membership-driven activist group, dedicated to being the voice for Kiwi taxpayers in the corridors of power. Its mission, lower taxes, less waste, more accountability, is supported by 200,000 subscribed members and supporters.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Taxpayers' Union on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 