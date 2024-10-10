Another Family Social Service Agency To Close

Tauranga social service provider Families Achieving Balance is to close down after 14 years, although its youth programmes had been operating under Toughlove for at least 10 years more.

The organisation has been helping families with issues such as family harm, trauma, financial stress, homelessness or relationship break downs since 2010.

Chairperson Jon Merrick said the decision comes after an extended period of funding shortfalls that have made it increasingly challenging to sustain operations and deliver vital services to families in need.

“Since its inception in 2010, Families Achieving Balance has provided child and youth support services, parent education, family/whanau support services, support for grandparents as well as a wide range of peer support group programmes.

“Despite the unwavering dedication of our staff and volunteers, the lack of financial support has hindered our ability to continue these essential programmes,” he said.

“In particular, changes in the Oranga Tamariki Government contract at the last minute, and Government departments such as Te Whatu Ora/Health NZ, MSD, MOE, and Police referring many clients but providing absolutely no funding for Families Achieving Balance to deliver services has contributed to the closure.

“We are heartbroken to make this announcement. We have been privileged to serve our community and witness the resilience of families striving for balance in their lives. This closure is a devastating loss, not only for our team but for the families who rely on our services.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

He said efforts to secure additional funding through Government contracts, grants and donations over the past year had been unsuccessful, which we believe was largely due to Government cost cutting measures, prompting the organisation to make this “very difficult” decision.

To get a sense of the loss of services to the community, last year Families Achieving Balance worked with 367 clients and many, many more Tamariki, Rangatahi, Mums, Dads and Grandparents through their peer support programmes. As a result of the closure five staff will lose their jobs.

“Families Achieving Balance will be working closely with partner organisations to ensure that families can, as much as possible, access alternative support during this transition, however we are very concerned that we won’t be able to refer all clients onto other services because they have no capacity to take on extra clients.”

“We urge our community members to advocate for increased funding and support for child, youth, family and grandparent services,” Jon said. “The need is greater than ever, and together we can work towards a future where every family has access to the support they need.”

It’s the second family support agency to close in Tauranga in the last few months.

© Scoop Media

