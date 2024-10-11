Road Blocked, SH32, Whakamaru Road

Gordon Campbell: On The Coalition’s Fast -tracked Speed Dates With Property Developers

On the weekend, Infrastructure Minister Chris Bishop admitted that not everyone will “like” his fast track wish-list, before adding: “We are a government that does not shy away from those tough decisions." Hmm. IMO, there’s nothing “tough” about a government using its numbers in Parliament to bulldoze aside the public’s social and environmental concerns. That’s being “tough” only in the sense of saying “tough shit” to what the public thinks about it.