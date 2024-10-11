Road Blocked, SH32, Whakamaru Road
Friday, 11 October 2024, 8:58 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Whakamaru Road, State Highway 32, is blocked following a
serious crash this morning.
Emergency services are in
attendance of a two-vehicle crash, reported at around
6.30am.
Initial indications suggest there are serious
injuries.
The road is blocked, motorists are advised
to follow diversions and expect
delays.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more