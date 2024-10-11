Kahungunu Opens New Te Ara Mātua Hub In Napier To Support Whānau

Photo/Supplied

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated (NKII) and its health and wellbeing advisory group Te Tumu Whakahaere o Te Wero (Te Wero), with support from Oranga Tamariki, are proud to announce the opening of the second Te Ara Mātua Hub in Hawke’s Bay, based at the Bower House Building, 18 Bower Street, Napier.

The Te Ara Mātua Hub is a whānau-centric space that forms part of the transformative Te Ara Mātua model, which prototypes a Ngāti Kahungunu-led approach to supporting and caring for whānau within their community. This prototype design, led by Kahungunu, responds to the findings outlined in the Kōrero Mai Whānau report. The report provided a platform for whānau and hapū to share their experiences with the state and discuss the preservation of their whānau.

The primary aim of Te Ara Mātua is to prevent mokopuna Māori and their whānau from entering the Oranga Tamariki system by introducing a Te Ao Māori perspective and bolstering additional Te Wero support with a view to divert whānau to alternative pathways. It is our desire to keep whānau together and reunite those within the system with their whānau, hapū and iwi. To enable this:

The first part of the Pathway is focused on growing our whānau, hapū and iwi capability so our people have the knowledge and skills to step forward to be the first support option for our whānau. This means supporting the people we identify as trusted whānau, hapū and community so they can respond to our needs before crisis occurs. Te Ara Mātua aims to do this through community outreach activities, providing access to resources, education, and training opportunities. By uniting community experts and stakeholders, the hub ensures early and effective responses to tamariki and whānau needs.

The Te Ara Mātua Hub was opened by respected elder, Matiu Eru. accompanied by Chairman Bayden Barber, Hori Reti, Wirihana Raihania and kaikaranga Waiora Kireka. Kaumātua Matiu Eru reminded all of us about the importance of Te Ao Māori and Mātauranga Māori. “What is Tikanga?, What is Mauri?, What is Tapu?, What is Aroha? It is us. It is the way we act, the way we share, the way we treat others” – Kaumātua Matiu Eru. “Unless we truly understand our values, they cannot be reinforced”. Matiu Eru’s words have resounded in our minds and it is important that we look to our culture to nurture those whānau who come through the Te Ara Mātua Hub.

Te Ara Mātua is a Hub for learning, development and growth, No one is exempt from learning. We’re all on the same waka, experiencing this pathway together. We can all develop better skills needed to approach a brighter future to build healthier stronger whānau.

We were joined by local service providers, other tenants in the building and whānau. It was lovely morning.

Photo/Supplied

Note:

Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated is a Mandated Iwi Organisation/Authority. Ngāti Kahungunu is the third largest iwi. Geographically the tribe has the second longest coastline in the country from Paritū in the North to Turakirae in the South. Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated maintains an independent position to provide research, advice and advocate for the interests, rights, values, beliefs and practices of Ngāti Kahungunu alongside our whānau and hapū. Our mission is to enhance the mana and well-being of Ngāti Kahungunu.

Background Notes:

In 2019, Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi incorporated (NKII) made a stance, ‘Not one more child’ – meaning, not one more child will be taken into the ‘Oranga Tamariki’ system without our intervention.

NKII invited whānau to share their stories and personal experiences with Oranga Tamariki and the wider system. Kōrero Mai Whānau is the report – the undiluted voice of our whānau.

NKII is working alongside ‘Oranga Tamariki – Ministry for Children’ to progress ‘Te Ara Mātua’ a project to change and improve support and care of our whānau in a culturally enhancing way that meets the needs and aspirations of whānau.

To ensure the whānau voice continues to be at the centre of ‘Te Ara Mātua’ Ngāti Kahungunu continues to engage with whānau champions.

It is important to reaffirm the aspirations and whakaaro of whānau in shaping this design to ensure it meets their future needs

Te Tumu Whakahaere o Te Wero is a wellbeing advisory group of partners who have contributed to the overall design of Te Ara Mātua. They are a collective made up of health and wellbeing providers from across Hawke’s Bay. The services provided by the collective play an important role including care providers, managing homes, health needs and youth support.

The shift is expected to see a continued reduction in the number of children in care by using community relationships to intervene earlier and more effectively.

There are currently 9 prototypes across Aotearoa.

Ngāti Kahungunu launched the Te Ara Mātua Kaupapa on 26 April 2023, at Waipatu Marae, the place where the stories and experiences of our whānau were heard and collated into a report called Kōrero Mai Whānau – the undiluted voice of our whānau.

NKII listened to the voice of our whānau and took their concerns and recommendations to the Heads of Oranga Tamariki.

On 19 July 2024, the Heretaunga Hub opened

Today 11 October 2024 the Te Whanganui-ā-Orotū Hub based at the Bower House Building on Bower Street, Napier opened.

