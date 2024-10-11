Police Catch Up With Gang Members After Driving Dangerously

Six motorbikes were impounded for six months (Photo/Supplied)

A group of Tribesman gang members face charges after being observed driving dangerous across south Auckland last night.

Five arrests were made, infringements issued, and six prized motorbikes have been impounded and are now off the road for six months.

Earlier on Thursday evening, Police observed a group of gang members speeding on State Highway 1 near Pōkeno at around 6pm.

“They were driving dangerously at high speeds and intimidating over road users with their reckless behaviour,” Counties Manukau Road Policing Manager, Inspector Tony Wakelin, says.

“The Police Eagle helicopter was deployed and provided commentary to ground units, as the group exited the motorway at East Tāmaki Road.”

Inspector Wakelin says Police units had gathered to intercept the group and signalled for the riders to stop.

“Disappointingly the group disregarded this, and they fled from Police towards Ōtara, travelling at well over twice the legal speed limit and through a red light.”

Eagle followed the group to an address on Berrett Place, before Police entered the address to conduct further enquiries.

“We were then able to identify some the motorbikes and the alleged riders involved in the earlier offending.”

Police had to force entry into the Ōtara property (Photo/Supplied)

As a result, three patched members aged 24, 28 and 38, have been summoned to appear in the Manukau District Court at a later date for failing to stop and dangerous driving.

Two youths at the address were arrested over breaching of bail conditions and obstructing Police.

“Further enquiries are continuing to locate the other motorbikes and riders involved,” Inspector Wakelin says.

“This was great work from Police staff to manage a potentially volatile situation and bring it to a safe and satisfying conclusion.

“Other road users should not expect to have their safety put at risk as it was last night. The behaviour of these gang members was completely unacceptable.”

