Greater Wellington Stands With Islamic Circle Against Hate Speech

Friday, 11 October 2024, 10:54 am
Press Release: Greater Wellington Te Pane Matua Taiao

Standing as one against Islamophobia - Greater Wellington and the Islamic Circle of Aotearoa have come together, following a reported incident of hate speech by a passenger on a Metlink bus service in Karori which is being investigated by police.

Council chair Daran Ponter says he has assured circle chair Dr Muhammad Arshad that Greater Wellington has zero tolerance for Islamophobia and hate speech in all its forms.

“Behaviour of the type experienced has no place on Metlink services or in our communities. We have expressed deep regret to Dr Arshad and the Sajid-Farid whanau who were affected,” Cr Ponter says.

“We encourage all Metlink passengers to join us in standing up against hate speech in all its forms.”

Metlink group manager Samantha Gain says the Conditions of Carriage prohibit language that causes offence to other passengers.

“Metlink and our bus service operator are working with the police, who are making enquiries into the incident, including reviewing CCTV footage from the bus,” Ms Gain says.

Greater Wellington transport chair Thomas Nash says passengers should report accounts of hate speech to aid investigations.

“Everyone needs to be safe when using our public transport services. By contacting Metlink and the police, passengers can join our stand against Islamophobia and help make everyone feel safe and welcome onboard,” Cr Nash says.

Metlink advises passengers not to intervene in conflict if they feel unsafe and to call 111 or the Metlink Contact Centre on 0800 801 700.

© Scoop Media

