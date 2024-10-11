Temuka Volunteer Fire Brigade Celebrates 150 Years Serving Mid-South Canterbury

Temuka Volunteer Fire Brigade is celebrating one-and-a-half centuries of serving its community at an event taking place at the fire station next month.

Chief Fire Officer, Murray Blogg, says, "this major anniversary gives us a chance as a community to come together and celebrate our past and present volunteers, the local businesses who continue to support their employees to turn out and the families of our crew, who sacrifice precious family time for the benefit of our community.

"A lot has changed in 150 years for our community, but we have always remained committed to serving Temuka and wider Mid-South Canterbury," he says.

Temuka Volunteer Fire Brigade’s inaugural meeting was held in the lounge of the Crown Hotel on 24 November 1874, triggered by a series of serious fires and subsequent public meetings calling for a fire brigade.

Previously the brigade mostly responded to structure fires and scrub fires, but more dairy farming in the area has reduced the number of vegetation fires.

The town has also grown a lot, with the expansion of Fonterra’s site in Clandeboye bringing new families, more properties and thriving businesses.

Temuka volunteers now mainly respond to medical emergencies, car crashes, search and rescues and natural disasters.

They attend an average of 180-200 calls per year, and regularly support crews from neighbouring brigades, as well as being supported by them too.

In the last 25 years alone, the brigade has extricated 120 people, rescued 130 people and assisted 1307 people.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading Some notable memories for the brigade over the last 25 years include the 2006 snowfall, the heaviest South Canterbury had experienced for decades, with Temuka receiving 25cm of snow. The brigade was completely isolated for a period of time with little communication and power and the crew living on station. The brigade supported the community with welfare calls, a building collapse and a house fire.

The brigade also responded to the Port Hills fire in 2017 and the Dong Won ship fire in Timaru in 2018

Temuka Volunteer Fire Brigade has 25 operational members, and is always open to more, especially during daytime hours.

"While we are celebrating the brigade and our community on 26 October, we are always on the look-out for new volunteers, especially for turnout during the day," Murray Blogg says.

"Whether you’re interested in joining us or not, come on down and help us mark this monumental achievement."

The open day on 26 October will include:

Kitchen fire display

Motor vehicle accident display

Live fire display

Static display of emergency vehicles

Colouring in competition

Fire safety

Food and drink stalls

WHAT: 150 years of firefighting in Temuka

WHEN: Saturday 26 October 2024, 9.30am-2pm

WHERE: Temuka Fire Station, corner of Wood Street and Hally Terrace

ENTRY: FREE

Find out more at the Temuka Volunteer Fire Brigade Facebook page.

© Scoop Media

