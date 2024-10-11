Endless Local Community Events To Choose From

Katikati A&P Show 2024 (Photo/Supplied)

Locals and visitors to Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty have endless community events to attend over the coming months, thanks to the support of the local collaborative fund, Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund (TWBCEF).

The fund’s third funding round for 2024/2025 recently announced that it will fund $192,693 for 18 upcoming events in addition to the 48 events already funded this year. The TWBCEF was designed to support and enhance local community events through grants so that locals and visitors would have a broad range of events to experience and enjoy throughout the year.

These 18 local events include some regular fan favourites and new or one-off events covering sports and physical activity, art and culture, agriculture, the festive season, and more! As the days get longer, there is an event for everyone. All these events are community-driven, aiming to enrich our local communities through active participation and inclusion.

Jenna Quay, Acting Venues and Events Manager of Tauranga City Council says it is great to have events that appeal to many in our community.

“We’re excited to support such a diverse range of events that celebrate our community’s rich culture, talent, and interests.”

Wayne Werder, Chief Executive of TECT, adds that it's great that the fund allows more events and showcases the diversity and opportunities in Tauranga and Western Bay of Plenty.

“It's great that there are so many different local events that our communities can easily access, and we’re proud to be part of making this happen alongside our fund partners.”

Round three funded events include:

Fiji Language Week and Fiji Independence Sports Day: 2nd to 12th October 2024 at various locations in Te Puke and Papamoa.

Tauranga Kabaddi Cup 2024: 12th October 2024 at Aquinas and Bethlehem College.

Carnival of the Animals: Kiwi’s Musical Journey: 12th October 2024 at Baycourt.

Escape Festival 2024: 18th to 20th October 2024 at various locations around Tauranga CBD.

Nga Hau E Wha National Maori Squash Tournament: 25th to 28th October 2024 at the Devoy Squash and Fitness Centre.

Annual Migrant Powhiri: 9th November 2024 at Whareroa Marae.

2024 Bay of Plenty Garden and Art Festival: 14th – 17th November 2024 throughout the Bay of Plenty.

Trans Pride 2024: 16th November 2024 at The Historic Village.

Te Kuia me te Pūngāwerewere: 18th to 19th November 2024 at Arataki Community Centre.

Te Waka Pererua 2024: 22nd November 2024 at Mercury Arena, Baypark.

Nell Gwynn: 22nd November to 7th December at 16th Avenue Theatre.

Waihi Beach Summer Kick Off Festival: 23rd November 2024 at Waihi Beach.

National Secondary School Sevens Tournament: 28th November to 1st December 2024 at Blake Park.

The Mount Monster: 12th – 14th December 2024 at Mount Main Beach.

Katikati Community Christmas Lunch: 14th December 2024 at Katikati Memorial Hall.

Waihi Beach Christmas Festival: 20th to 21st December 2024 at Waihi Beach.

Katikati A&P Show: 2nd February 2025 at Uretara Domain, Katikati.

Festival of Disability Sport 2025: 10th – 11th May 2025 at Mercury Arena, Baypark.

The Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund website has more details on these and other supported events.

Applications for round four of the TWBCEF are now open through www.communityeventfund.nz

Fund partners Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, Tauranga City Council, TECT and Western Bay of Plenty District Council are inviting new community event applications to be submitted before the 20 October 2024 cut-off date. Decisions for round four will be released by 20 November 2024.

The maximum funding cap per event is $50,000 for events in Tauranga and $15,000 for Western Bay of Plenty events.

About Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund

The Tauranga Western Bay Community Event Fund is a partnership between local funders, Acorn Foundation, BayTrust, Tauranga City Council, TECT, and Western Bay of Plenty District Council. The fund was established in 2022 and has the core purpose to support community-led events and those that encourage participation for free or at low-cost.

