Spooktacular Halloween Awaits Horowhenua: Thrills, Chills And Family Fun

Halloween 2023 (Photo/Supplied)

Get ready for a Halloween like no other, packed with frightfully fun events for locals and visitors alike. Whether you're seeking spine-tingling thrills or cosy family fun, this year’s celebrations have something for everyone.

Twisted Carnival at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō – Saturday 26 October 2024

This year the Haunted Library at Te Takeretanga o Kura-hau-pō will transform into a sinister Twisted Carnival, a place where nothing is as it seems. Behind the bright colours and cheery circus tunes, terror awaits. The clowns’ laughter masks the screams of children, wild animals have turned on their tamers, and the Freaks’ Cage has been opened, unleashing horrors through the carnival’s shadowy alleys.

Dare to explore the Twisted Carnival, if you can make it out at all.

Fright Session (From 5pm to 7.30pm): Perfect for families and younger children, offering spooky but fun chills. The Youth Space doors will open at 4.30pm ready for the first tour at 5pm.

Terror Session (From 8pm to 10pm): Designed for older tamariki (12+), rangatahi and adults ready to face the full terror of the twisted experience.

Each session will last approximately 15 minutes with a maximum of 20 participants per group. Tickets are available on Eventfinda for $5 per person or $15 for a group of four. Limited door sales will be offered at $8 per person or $20 for a group of four. Pre-purchased tickets will be a priority, so book early. Tickets are limited and spaces are not guaranteed.

If the experience becomes too frightening, staff will be on hand to accompany the affected participants outside.

Candlelight Cinema in Foxton – Thursday 31 October 2024

Over in Foxton, Halloween night is all about snuggling up under the stars at MAVTech’s Candlelight Cinema. Supported by Horowhenua District Council, this free double-feature film event is a perfect way to wind down the spooky season.

Doors open at 5pm, with food from the Pop Up Eats market outside. The first film, 2012’s ‘Hotel Transylvania’, kicks off at 6pm, providing a fun, light-hearted watch for families and kids. But as night falls, things take a creepier turn with the 1958 horror classic ‘Horror of Dracula’ at 8pm. The perfect old-school fright for true Halloween enthusiasts.

Entry to the cinema is free and doors open at 5pm, with complimentary popcorn inside, so grab a blanket, bring your friends, and enjoy a relaxing Halloween movie night in the heart of Foxton.

Arrive early at 5pm for a special treat and experience 19th-century 'ghost photography' and capture your own spooky spirit photo.

Mark Hammond, Community Facilities and Services Manager says. “From the terrifying Twisted Carnival in Levin to the cosy Candlelight Cinema in Foxton, Halloween in Horowhenua has something for everyone. Don’t miss out, grab your tickets for the Haunted Library on Eventfinda, and mark your calendars for a Halloween movie night in Foxton.”

