Remedial Water Main Works Start Next Week In Picton

Critical works to reconnect a water main at the intersection of Dublin and Auckland streets in Picton start on Tuesday 15 October.

Council’s Operations and Maintenance Engineer Stephen Rooney said the pipeline Council needed to recommission ran from the Market Street corner, along Dublin Street to the Auckland Street intersection.

“Unfortunately there was not sufficient time to do this work prior to the requirement to get Dublin Street open for vehicle and pedestrian traffic at the end of August,” he said.

“This water main was originally going to be replaced as part of preparatory works for a new overbridge, planned as part of the inter-island ferries project, iReX. The cancellation of iReX and no overbridge means we now need to reinstate this watermain and check that it is still fit for service,” Mr Rooney said.

The work will take place in two stages – the first involves pressure testing the main on Dublin Street near Market Street over three days, which will cause minor traffic disruptions with one lane closed.

“If the water main is found to be serviceable, we will move on to stage two. If the pipe fails a pressure test, we will have to plan for replacing it from Market Street to Auckland Street which may cause a delay in the progression of the project,” Mr Rooney said.

Stage two will involve exposing the pipework in Dublin Street and at the Auckland Street intersection to reconnect the main. This will require a full closure but detours will be in place and night works will be done where possible to minimise disruption. Access will be maintained for residents and businesses.

“This work needs to be done as this is a major pipeline. While it is not operating, capacity is reduced - that is not a situation we wish to leave for very long. We also want to be finished before the busy summer tourist season and high traffic flows,” Mr Rooney said.

The work programme has been set to avoid any clash with the upcoming cruise ship season and is expected to take between one and two weeks. It could take longer if the pipe from Market Street to Auckland Street needs to be replaced.

