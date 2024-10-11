Police Arrest Man Following Alleged Road Rage Incident

Police have charged a man following a suspected road rage incident in Onehunga yesterday, which left a bus driver injured.

Yesterday afternoon at about 2.20pm, Police were notified of a person who had received an injury during the incident near Onehunga Mall.

Detective Senior Sergeant Martin Friend, from Auckland City’s Crime Squad, says the offender allegedly threw a wrench at the bus driver during the incident.

“The wrench went through an open bus window and hit the driver in the head, resulting in an injury above his eye.

“The victim was transported to hospital and is now recovering at home.

“Our teams have been making a number of enquiries to identify and locate the person responsible and this morning arrested a man at a Randwick Park address.”

Detective Senior Sergeant Friend says he is aware of the effect these types of incidents can have on the community and support is being provided to the victim.

“I want to reassure the public that there is no place for this type of violence in our community.

“No one deserves to come to work and be subjected to this type of behaviour.

“Police will continue to identify and hold offenders to account for these of brutal crimes.”

A 30-year-old man will appear in Auckland District Court in the coming days, charged with wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm, reckless driving and driving while suspended.

