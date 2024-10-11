Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
New Moerā Neighbourhood Hub Finds Its Community Niche

Friday, 11 October 2024, 3:32 pm
Press Release: Hutt City Council

 

240x240_MoerāNeighbourhoodHubisbeingbuiltbyNicheModularConstruction (Photo/Supplied)

Less construction waste, a super-fast build and a future-proofed building are all features of the new Moerā Neighbourhood Hub being built inside a Petone factory.

Niche Modular Construction is building the hub in a fully controlled environment, using innovative building methods with sustainability central to their work.

The modern methods of construction used means the building can have additional modules added, and it can be relocated up to 10 times in its lifetime - if community requirements changed to that degree.

The building also uses 100% recyclable steel so that when the building eventually comes to the end of its life it will be largely recyclable.

Niche spokesperson Rick Bell says its buildings are designed and engineered to meet, or exceed, the building code and create less waste in the process.

"Working indoors means we’re able to control our inventory, safely store materials, and utilise a strong recycling system. It adds up to us generating 90% less waste than traditional building methods.

"An added bonus is we don’t have to worry about Wellington’s wild weather, with our builds generally taking half the time of a traditional build."

Bell says a large local workforce is bringing the Moerā Neighbourhood Hub to life.

"We feel incredibly proud to be working on such a fantastic project that strengthens our connection to the local community."

Demolition of the old Moerā library is complete and the site is being made ready for when the new building makes its cross valley journey this summer.

Mayor Campbell Barry says the new facility will help meet the growing needs of Moerā.

"We’re excited to see work progressing and look forward to our energy-efficient hub being delivered to the site. It will be a modern asset for the local Moerā community to use and enjoy."

With work on the new hub now underway, we’ve turned our attention to the Moerā Reserve at the northern end of the hub. We would like to hear from the community about what they’d like to see in the space. Share your ideas online at hutt.city/moerahub.

The closing date for submissions has been extended until 27 October.

