A Lucky Number (for Most)

Seven is a lucky number for many people – but perhaps on this occasion not so much for New Zealand’s criminals.

From left: Constable Harry Lee & Felix, Inspector Todd Southall (National Coordinator – Police Dogs), Constable Holly Chapman & Hanzu, Constable Matt Wilson & Beaudy, course trainers Sergeants Matt Fage and Josh Robertson, Constable Will Sams & Orion, and Senior Constable Andrew Savage & Ezy. (Photo/Supplied)

Seven new patrol dog teams are active in their districts – from Tāmaki Makaurau in the north to Canterbury in the south – after completing their training at the Dog Training Centre at Trentham.

The handlers – including three first-timers - celebrated their success in front of whānau, friends, colleagues and Police Executive members at their graduation ceremony on 3 October.

Assistant Commissioner Jill Rogers congratulated all the handlers, some of whom were looking forward to starting their first shift as qualified handlers, while others had already started work. “It’s a proud day for you all,” she said.

“This occasion marks the end of formal training to become an operational team and heralds the next step toward frontline duties.

“Although you will be out on the road, the training does not stop, with further opportunities for you and your dog to attend and qualify to join other specialist squads with your dogs.

"We constantly see the value you add to frontline policing.

"You are also a vital component in our Tactical Response Model, with support from other specialists such as Armed Offenders Squad qualified staff.”

Constables Matthew Wilson, Harry Lee and Holly Chapman are first-time handlers with their dogs Beaudy, Felix and Hanzu. The most experienced handler in the group is Senior Constable Sam Chambers, who graduated with Eko - his fifth operational dog.

Senior Constable Andrew Savage graduated with his third dog, Ezy, and Constable Will Sams with his second, Orion.

There are family links among the group too – Andrew’s dog Ezy and Holly’s dog Hanzu are step-siblings, sired by course instructor Sergeant Josh Robertson's dog, Blue.

Sergeant Jane Dunn's winning calendar photo features as the main month image for August 2025. (Photo/Supplied)

Also celebrating success was Sergeant Jane Dunn, who was presented with a print of her stunning photo of patrol dog Niho, judged to be the winning entry in the 2025 Police Dog Trust calendar.

The graduation was MC’d by Senior Sergeant Chris Best, Practice Leader at the Dog Training Centre.

“To our three first-time handlers, well done on becoming an operational team,” he said.

“Our new graduates are a significant boost to our front-line capacity and we are proud to have them join us.

“And congratulations again to our four other experienced handlers.

“Well done everyone on graduating today. You’ll all be excellent assets in your districts and communities.”

Jane's winning photo features as August's main image in the 2025 Police Dog Trust calendar. (Photo/Supplied)

