Police Appeal For Information In Point England Homicide Case

Police investigating the murder of a man in Point England last weekend are appealing to the public for assistance.

Two people have been charged with murder after the victim was found in the middle of Point England Road at 11.15pm Saturday.

Today, Police are calling on the public to assist in relation to sightings of a vehicle of interest and a number of items unaccounted for.

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Mark Greaves, Auckland City CIB, says Police would like to hear from anyone who has information that could assist our enquiries.

“In particular, we are appealing for sightings of white BMW station wagon in and around Point England Road, Point England and Leybourne Circle, Glen Innes and surrounding streets.

Police would like to hear from anyone who saw this vehicle between 10pm and midnight on Saturday 5 October.

“Anyone who saw this vehicle, or has any dashcam footage of this vehicle between these times is urged to come forward.”

Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Greaves says Police are also interested in locating a dark brown men’s wallet and the keys to the BMW.

“No piece of information is insignificant as we continue to determine exactly what has occurred.

“We still have a long way to go in this investigation, and we are continuing to seek witnesses who may have been in the area of Point England Road near Point England Reserve that evening.”

Information can be provided online at https://webforms.police.govt.nz/en/update-report or by calling 105.

Please use the reference number 241006/5254.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

A 21-year-old man and 22-year-old woman have both been charged with murder in relation to this investigation.

