Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Witnesses Sought To Hastings Assault

Sunday, 13 October 2024, 2:32 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Senior Sergeant Kevin Stewart:

Police in Hastings are seeking witnesses to a serious assault on Roberts Street, which has left the victim in hospital.

Multiple 111 calls were made about 10.55am today, after a man was seen assaulting a woman on the street. Prior to the suspect leaving the scene, a firearm was reportedly pointed at bystanders.

The victim is being treated in hospital for head injuries and Police are looking to provide her with support. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspect, who is believed to be known to the victim.

Police are aware that a number of people witnessed this incident, and that some of them were filming at the time. We are asking anyone with information about this incident – including anyone who captured video or photos of it – to contact us.

Police have an increased presence in the area and are following a number of lines of inquiry to locate the offender.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105. Please use the reference number P060269218.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers [2] on 0800 555 111.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from New Zealand Police on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 