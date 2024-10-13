Witnesses Sought To Hastings Assault

Senior Sergeant Kevin Stewart:

Police in Hastings are seeking witnesses to a serious assault on Roberts Street, which has left the victim in hospital.

Multiple 111 calls were made about 10.55am today, after a man was seen assaulting a woman on the street. Prior to the suspect leaving the scene, a firearm was reportedly pointed at bystanders.

The victim is being treated in hospital for head injuries and Police are looking to provide her with support. Enquiries are ongoing to locate the suspect, who is believed to be known to the victim.

Police are aware that a number of people witnessed this incident, and that some of them were filming at the time. We are asking anyone with information about this incident – including anyone who captured video or photos of it – to contact us.

Police have an increased presence in the area and are following a number of lines of inquiry to locate the offender.

If you have any information that could help our enquiries, please update us online now [1] or call 105. Please use the reference number P060269218.

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers [2] on 0800 555 111.

