Road Blocked, Fox Glacier Highway, Westland National Park - Tasman
Sunday, 13 October 2024, 2:39 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Fox Glacier Highway is blocked following a single vehicle
crash where a van has rolled at the Westland National
Park.
The crash was reported around 2pm.
There
were no reported injuries.
The road is blocked between
Docherty Creek Road and Main Road.
Police advise
motorists to be alert and drive to the conditions with
reports of snow and hail in the
area.
Advertisement - scroll to continue reading
© Scoop Media
Are you licensed for Scoop?
Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.
Join Pro Individual
Find out more