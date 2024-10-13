Road Blocked, Fox Glacier Highway, Westland National Park - Tasman

Fox Glacier Highway is blocked following a single vehicle crash where a van has rolled at the Westland National Park.

The crash was reported around 2pm.

There were no reported injuries.

The road is blocked between Docherty Creek Road and Main Road.

Police advise motorists to be alert and drive to the conditions with reports of snow and hail in the area.

