Man Arrested Following Dairy Flat Incident

Sunday, 13 October 2024, 6:50 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

A man has been arrested after allegedly stealing a vehicle in Point Chevalier before being involved in a multi-vehicle crash on the northern motorway, near Dairy Flat.

Around 2:40pm Police responded to Walmer Road, Point Chevalier, after a man allegedly attempted to steal a vehicle from an elderly woman before stealing a vehicle from a second person on the same road. Luckily no serious injuries were sustained.

Police maintained observations of the vehicle to northern motorway with the assistance of the Air Support Unit and traffic cameras.

Inspector Daniel Meade says a pursuit was not initiated due to safety concerns. Instead, Police attempted to spike the vehicle, however the driver continued.

“At around 3pm the driver came to a stop following a multi-vehicle crash where the vehicle has rolled,” says Inspector Meade.

Two people, including the offender, received moderate injuries.

“While the offender was travelling along the northern motorway he has allegedly damaged a number of vehicles and knocked a motorcyclist off of their bike.

“The Serious Crash Unit have completed a scene examination and the road is due to be reopened within the next hour.”

Charges are being considered for the 34-year-old man and enquiries into the circumstances of the incident are ongoing.

The incident will be referred to the IPCA.

