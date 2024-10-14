Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Licence needed for work use Learn More

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Reminder Of Upcoming Lane Closure - SH1 Otaika Road, Whangarei

Monday, 14 October 2024, 10:43 am
Press Release: NZ Transport Agency

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is reminding Northland motorists that on Sunday 20 October the northbound lane on SH1 Otaika Road between Rewa Rewa Road and Maunu Road will be closed for essential power pole maintenance.

Prior to this, preparation work will occur on Thursday 17 October and Friday 18 October between 9am and 4pm under stop/go traffic control.

The northbound detour will be in place between 7am and 4pm, with more information here: https://northpower.nz/outages/

Motorists are asked to follow marked detour routes and expect delays during this time.

Detour route for SH1 northbound:

1. Turn right into Rewa Rewa Road/Kioreroa Road

2. Turn left onto Port Road/Okara Drive

3. Turn left onto Porowini Avenue

4. Turn left onto Maunu Road before joining SH1 Otaika Road.

The detour route will add approximately eight minutes to your journey.

Important note for Heavy Vehicles (HPMV)

The detour route is not approved for HPMV. HPMV will be parked and grouped together, and escorted through the closure approximately every 20 minutes, as required.

Please take care when travelling through our work sites and watch out for our crews as they undertake important work to improve our roads. Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the directions of traffic management staff and signs.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you licensed for Scoop?

Scoop is free for personal use, but you’ll need a licence for work use. This is part of our Ethical Paywall and how we fund Scoop without a regular paywall. Join today with plans starting from just $11 per month, and start using Scoop like a Pro.

Join Pro Individual Find out more

Find more from NZ Transport Agency on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


 
work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 