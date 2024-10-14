Reminder Of Upcoming Lane Closure - SH1 Otaika Road, Whangarei

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) is reminding Northland motorists that on Sunday 20 October the northbound lane on SH1 Otaika Road between Rewa Rewa Road and Maunu Road will be closed for essential power pole maintenance.

Prior to this, preparation work will occur on Thursday 17 October and Friday 18 October between 9am and 4pm under stop/go traffic control.

The northbound detour will be in place between 7am and 4pm, with more information here: https://northpower.nz/outages/

Motorists are asked to follow marked detour routes and expect delays during this time.

Detour route for SH1 northbound:

1. Turn right into Rewa Rewa Road/Kioreroa Road

2. Turn left onto Port Road/Okara Drive

3. Turn left onto Porowini Avenue

4. Turn left onto Maunu Road before joining SH1 Otaika Road.

The detour route will add approximately eight minutes to your journey.

Important note for Heavy Vehicles (HPMV)

The detour route is not approved for HPMV. HPMV will be parked and grouped together, and escorted through the closure approximately every 20 minutes, as required.

Please take care when travelling through our work sites and watch out for our crews as they undertake important work to improve our roads. Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the directions of traffic management staff and signs.

