Do You Know How To Safely Cross A River Mouth Bar?

Monday, 14 October 2024, 10:56 am
Press Release: Otago Regional Council

Otago Regional Council Harbourmaster Steve Rushbrook wants to make sure you do so safely.

“Always do your preparation,” says Mr Rushbrook.

“Every bar can be dangerous, so plan your crossing. Check the maritime forecast, never cross at low tide, and if you can, have a chat with the locals about the best place to cross, and always let people know your intentions. If in doubt, don’t go out.”

The Harbourmaster’s advice comes as the recreational boating season in Aotearoa New Zealand gets underway. There have been several bar crossing fatalities in 2024 already, and with the holiday season fast approaching and thousands of people preparing to head to Otago’s coastal waters, harbours, lakes and rivers, this year’s summer safety campaign is focused on knowing your stuff and checking your gear.

A bar crossing safety evening will be held at the Brighton Surf Life Saving Club on 21 October.

The event will be a chance to hear from several speakers including Coastguard on lifejacket use, a local fisherman on bar crossing safety and his personal experience crossing the Taieri Bar, Surf Life Saving, on beach launching and Marine Search and Rescue on the logistics of a Search and Rescue as well as ORC’s Harbourmaster team on VHF radio usage and looking at the marine weather forecast.

Mr Rushbrook says signage has also been employed to reinforce the importance of care around bar crossing.

“Otago Regional Council has recently updated signage at Taieri Mouth at Karitane for bar crossing safety, and further signage will be placed at Owaka.”

A sign on a grassy field <div class=
Description automatically generated">

Updated signage at Taieri Mouth has the key information to consider before crossing the bar (Photo/Supplied)

“Whether you’re a boatie planning to cross a bar, or a keen paddleboarder or kayaker heading out on an Otago lake or river, whatever you like to do, take the time to do a thorough check of your vessel and all your gear before you head off,” says Mr Rushbrook.

“Before going out, prep your boat, safety and communication equipment, check the weather conditions and know the rules,” he says.

“For those new to boating, please stop, think, and find out about basic boating safety rules to protect you and your loved ones. Be safe, it’s about enjoying our amazing environment and coming home safe at the end of the day. If in doubt, don’t go out”.

“No matter if you’re on a power boat, jet ski or kayak, remembering the boating safety code is integral.”

The Boating Safety Code (on the Harbourmaster page of the ORC website alongside other helpful information for boaties) reinforces five key messages:

  1. Wear your lifejacket
  2. Take two waterproof ways to call for help
  3. Check the marine weather forecast
  4. Avoid alcohol – booze and boats don’t mix
  5. Be a responsible skipper
The ORC Harbourmaster vessel Awhina crosses the bar at Taieri Mouth (Photo/Supplied)
Harbourmaster and team patrolling Lake Dunstan on the vessel Kaitiaki
The Harbourmaster team will be patrolling Lake Dunstan as well as other Central Otago lakes and rivers over summer on the vessel Kaitiaki(Photo/Supplied)

Whatever your level of experience, the ORC Harbourmaster team have made a series of videos containing some great advice to keep you safe.

Watch them here: www.orc.govt.nz/saferboating

Follow the ORC Harbourmaster team on Facebook to keep up to date with events in your area: https://www.facebook.com/orcharbourmaster

