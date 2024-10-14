Do You Know How To Safely Cross A River Mouth Bar?

Otago Regional Council Harbourmaster Steve Rushbrook wants to make sure you do so safely.

“Always do your preparation,” says Mr Rushbrook.

“Every bar can be dangerous, so plan your crossing. Check the maritime forecast, never cross at low tide, and if you can, have a chat with the locals about the best place to cross, and always let people know your intentions. If in doubt, don’t go out.”

The Harbourmaster’s advice comes as the recreational boating season in Aotearoa New Zealand gets underway. There have been several bar crossing fatalities in 2024 already, and with the holiday season fast approaching and thousands of people preparing to head to Otago’s coastal waters, harbours, lakes and rivers, this year’s summer safety campaign is focused on knowing your stuff and checking your gear.

A bar crossing safety evening will be held at the Brighton Surf Life Saving Club on 21 October.

The event will be a chance to hear from several speakers including Coastguard on lifejacket use, a local fisherman on bar crossing safety and his personal experience crossing the Taieri Bar, Surf Life Saving, on beach launching and Marine Search and Rescue on the logistics of a Search and Rescue as well as ORC’s Harbourmaster team on VHF radio usage and looking at the marine weather forecast.

Mr Rushbrook says signage has also been employed to reinforce the importance of care around bar crossing.

“Otago Regional Council has recently updated signage at Taieri Mouth at Karitane for bar crossing safety, and further signage will be placed at Owaka.”