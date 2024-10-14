Auckland Riders Turn PINK To Support Breast Cancer Awareness

Photo/Supplied

The event, supported by Harley-Davidson, saw the streets of Auckland awash with pink as riders made their way from the St Johns Auckland Netball Centre to Eden Park Stadium in a show of solidarity for those affected by breast cancer.

The Pink Ribbon Ride is an annual charity motorbike event that attracts hundreds of riders from across the region, raising vital funds for BCFNZ. The event, led by the Auckland H.O.G. Chapter (Harley Owners Group) and proudly supported by Harley-Davidson New Zealand, has been a longstanding tradition, bringing the community together year after year to make a meaningful difference.

Thanks to the incredible generosity of everyone involved, yesterday’s ride raised over $12,000 for Breast Cancer Foundation NZ. Looking at the past 21 years, the Pink Ribbon Ride has contributed an impressive $150,350 to the BCFNZ.

Overall, it was a successful day, with 195 bikes and around 250 attendees joining the ride. These attendees bought 400 raffle tickets, ate 350 sausages, and drank over 100 cups of coffee, fueling everyone!

Commenting on the 21st Annual Pink Ribbon Ride, Coordinator Julie Swift said: “What an amazing day! Seeing so many riders come together for this cause year after year is always special, but this year really stood out. The support was incredible, and it’s just a reminder of how much this community cares about making a difference. I’d like to thank the xx community for always turning up and turning pink for a worthy cause every year”

Auckland H.O.G. Chapter member, Diona Lipsham, the face of the Pink Ribbon Ride adds: “Being part of this year’s Pink Ribbon Ride was such an honour. Seeing all the pink bikes and feeling the buzz in the air was incredible. It’s events like these that remind us how powerful it is to come together for a cause that matters so much which is why I love being part of the riding community here in Auckland.”

BCFNZ Ambassador Jackie Clark wrapped up the day, thanking everyone for their incredible support and celebrating the community's commitment to raising awareness and funds for breast cancer. Of the event, Jackie said, "The 21st birthday outing of the Pink Ribbon Ride was a testament to how iconic the event has become. So many bike lovers getting out on the road to express their love for the women in their lives who’ve been struck down by breast cancer and saluting those living with the disease. Everyone was there to share stories and support the cause, it really warmed my heart to be a part of it. And a big paki paki for Eden Park for coming to the party- what a great place to hold the event."

