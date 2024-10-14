Police Catch Up With "Cereal" Shoplifter

A man with a swag of shoplifting charges totalling nearly $40,000 and who has been evading Police since April, will now face court.

Police caught up with the 24-year-old on the weekend, following months of enquiries into his whereabouts.

“The alleged offender had multiple warrants for his arrest,” Inspector Rakana Cook, of Counties Manukau East Police, says.

“Our teams had been working hard to locate this person, who is now facing 29 shoplifting charges for various offences across supermarkets in Tāmaki Makaurau.”

Inspector Cook says enquiries led officers to a home in Manurewa, where the suspect was located and taken into custody without issue.

“It’s pleasing we have been able to hold this offender to account and prevent any further victimisation.

“We take these matters seriously and our staff will continue to target recidivist retail offenders.”

Police continue to encourage the public to report offending as it happens by calling 111.

Other matters can be reported after the fact by going online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 or calling 105.

The man will appear in Manukau District Court today and Police have opposed bail.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

