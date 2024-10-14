Labour Weekend Closure For Newton Rd Westbound On-ramp

NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) advises crews will be carrying out bridge joint replacement on the Newton Road westbound on-ramp over Labour Weekend, with overnight preparation works getting underway from this Sunday (20 October).

While the bridge joints remain safe, they are nearing the end of their life and Labour weekend provides our crews with an opportunity to carry out the replacement to ensure the on-ramp stays safe and reliable for years to come.

Crews will be working continuously from 9pm on Friday 25 October to 5am on Tuesday 29 October. During this time, Newton Road westbound on-ramp will be closed, and people will need to use alternative on-ramps at St Lukes Road or Hobson Street.

There will also be lane and speed restrictions on Newton Road, with traffic flow maintained in both directions. Piwakawaka Street will be one way during this time, with entry from Newton Road only. The detour from Ian McKinnon Drive to Newton Road will be via Upper Queens Street.

The pedestrian path from Newton Road to Takau Street will also be closed. Pedestrians will need to use the alternative route via Piwakawaka Street, Ian McKinnon Drive, Devon Street and Virginia Ave West.

It is key that this work is undertaken during low traffic periods. A number of repairs have been carried out on this joint previously and we are keen to minimise any further disruption to road users. This work has been scheduled to avoid disrupting peak travel times during the week, while still giving our crews the time required to complete the bridge joint installation.

We appreciate there will be increased noise for residents and businesses in the area, and delays for road users. To avoid delays we recommend using alternative routes that do not include Newton Road.

To prepare for the works over Labour Weekend the team will carry out night works from Sunday 20 October to Thursday 24 October between 10pm and 5am. They will be removing the existing bridge joint and installing temporary steel plates. During this time there will be lane restrictions on Newton Road and Piwakawaka Street and the Newton Road westbound on-ramp will be closed. Please follow traffic management instructions and signposted detour routes.

The bridge joint replacement work is weather dependant and may be moved to the next suitable dates in 2025.

More information about the works, including detour maps, can be found at: www.nzta.govt.nz/asm/upcoming-maintenance.

Please take care when travelling through our work sites and watch out for our crews as they undertake important work to improve our roads. Reduce your speed, adhere to the temporary speed limits and follow the directions of traffic management staff and signs.

NZTA thanks everyone for their understanding and support while we carry out these essential repairs.

