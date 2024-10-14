Danny Loughlin Appointed Iwi Co-Chair Of Waikato River Authority

Danny Loughlin (Photo/Supplied)

The Waikato River Authority (WRA) unanimously appointed Danny Loughlin as the new Iwi Co Chair at its board meeting last Friday.

Danny who represents Ngāti Tūwharetoa has served on the WRA board for nearly six years and held the role of Deputy Iwi Co-Chair for the past four years. He takes on the position of Iwi Co Chair following the end of term of Tipa Mahuta as the Waikato-Tainui representative. Jackie Colliar has now succeeded Tipa as the Waikato-Tainui representative on the board.

Danny brings extensive governance experience, including roles as a trustee of the Tūwharetoa Māori Trust Board, a member of the Healthy Rivers Wai Ora Committee, and involvement with the Waikato Regional Council and Taupō District Council.

“I am honoured to take on the role of Iwi Co-Chair and continue the important mahi of the Waikato River Authority,” said Danny Loughlin. “I am committed to raising awareness of our efforts to protect and restore the wellbeing of the Waikato and Waipā Rivers. I also extend our acknowledgements to Tipa Mahuta for her dedicated work as Chair, which has laid a strong foundation for us to build upon and welcome Jackie Colliar back to the board as representative for Waikato-Tainui.”

The WRA was established in 2010 under the Waikato River Settlement Act, to oversee the restoration of the Waikato Catchment. It is co-chaired by Danny Loughlin, the newly appointed Iwi Co-Chair, and Stu Kneebone, Crown Co-Chair. The board consists of ten members, with equal representation: five appointed by Iwi and five by the Crown.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

The iwi represented in the WRA include Ngāti Tūwharetoa, with Danny Loughlin as Iwi Co-Chair; Ngāti Maniapoto, with Gannin Ormsby as Deputy Iwi Co-Chair; Te Arawa River Iwi Trust, with Roger Pikia; Ngāti Raukawa, with Nachelle Griffiths; and Waikato-Tainui, with Jackie Colliar. The Crown representatives are Stu Kneebone, Crown Co-Chair; Stu Muir, Deputy Crown Co-Chair; and members Erina Watene, Shadrach Rolleston, Susan O’Regan.

© Scoop Media

