Annual Appeal Time For Northland Rescue Helicopters

(Photo/Supplied)

Northlanders are being thanked for their ongoing support of Northland’s Rescue Helicopters as the 2024 annual fundraising appeal launches.

Northland Emergency Services Trust Chair Paul Ahlers says while sponsorships from local business and financial donations from individuals is hugely appreciated, the cost of running the air ambulance service continues to climb.

“We are forever grateful for the financial and in-kind support we receive from locals’ year in, year out and we simply could not do what we do without that especially in these financially challenging times,” says Mr Ahlers.

“But the reality is for a charitable operation like ours is that we always need more funding. Nothing is cheap in aviation and we are also working towards building a fund for our likely relocation to Whangārei Airport within the next couple of years.

“So outside of our daily operational costs - which is what the funds raised in our Annual Appeal are used for – our fundraising team does a great job throughout the year raising awareness of the need for funding but more importantly, connecting with so many people in our community and building those relationships. Once people become part of the Northland Rescue Helicopter family they never leave.”

Fundraising and Marketing Manager Jan Hewitt says the 2024 Annual Appeal is going to be a celebration of community and community champions.

“There are numerous fundraising initiatives underway in the community that will be happening between now and Christmas and we encourage people to get out there, support them and have some fun. We will be providing Facebook updates on all the activity which includes two golf tournament and two fishing competition fundraisers,” says Jan.

“The Annual Appeal time is a great chance to celebrate our community and acknowledge how much people do for us, and each other, throughout the year. I would like to acknowledge the support we receive from local media, community groups, businesses and schools.”

The Northland Rescue Helicopters are among the busiest air ambulance services in New Zealand, flying between 1000 and 1200 missions every year and have flown more than 30,000 missions since NEST was established in 1988.

