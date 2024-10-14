C&R Says Don't Put Your $350 Dividend At Risk

Communities and Residents (C&R) has today challenged More for You, Better for Auckland to explain how they will fund their solar rollout proposal and increase the dividend to consumers.

“You can’t have it both ways” says Denise Lee, current Entrust Chair and C&R candidate.

“Diverting significant money for widespread solar technology and batteries comes at a cost, and that will be decreasing the dividend to consumers”, says Ms Lee.

“Their proposal is uncosted and lacks any detail”, says Ms Lee. “It is a cynical attempt to win votes and has the potential to slash the dividend to Entrust consumers at a time of hardship for many. We challenge them to show us the money”.

C&R currently holds all five seats on Entrust and recently paid a total of $127 million to 360,000 Entrust beneficiaries this year —the highest-ever total despite year-on-year population increases.

“This year’s payout of $350, the second highest amount in 10 years, is an extraordinary return when you consider that the dividend is now paid to 45,000 additional consumers in ten years”, says Ms Lee.

More for You, Better for Auckland talks about how the dividend has not kept place with inflation. This ignores the significant increase in the number of consumers as a result of infill housing and apartment developments.

Significant investment has also been made in order to meet low carbon commitments.

Only C&R will continue to protect the dividend, prioritise affordable and reliable power supply, back Vector’s investment into new energy solutions, ensure a sensible transition to a low carbon energy future, and retain consumer control of Vector.

Amid the rise of misinformation surrounding the Entrust Election, C&R has launched Fact Checker here. https://www.c-r.nz/entrust-fact-check.

