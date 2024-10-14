Take Care, Strong Winds Forecast For Harbour Bridge From This Evening

Motorists are being encouraged to take extra care if travelling on the Auckland Harbour Bridge this evening, with possible 90km/h west and south-west wind gusts between 8pm tonight and 10am tomorrow (Tuesday 15 October).

At this stage, the bridge is expected to have four lanes open in each direction during the Tuesday morning peak. However, people are encouraged to look out for the electronic message boards and traffic management, which will be used to indicate any lane closures and reduced speeds, and to follow New Zealand Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA) on Facebook and Twitter for up-to-date information.

Motorists are urged to drive to the conditions and stay within their lane while travelling across the bridge.

Drivers of high sided vehicles and motorcyclists are advised to avoid the Auckland Harbour Bridge and use the western ring route on State Highways 16 and 18.

NZTA thanks road users for their patience and understanding while we work to keep everyone safe.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

