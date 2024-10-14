Over 20,000 Aucklanders Make Use Of $50 Public Transport Deal

In the 12 weeks since Auckland Transport introduced its $50 seven-day fare cap, over 20,000 Aucklanders have made use of the deal.

It’s part of a wide range of initiatives AT is rolling out to encourage Aucklanders to mix their go and get on board public transport. Others include contactless payments and improving bus priority at traffic lights.

The fare cap means that travel on AT buses, trains and inner harbour ferries is capped at $50 over seven days.

Mayor Wayne Brown championed the fare cap and is pleased to see Aucklanders getting behind it.

“It’s great to see that over 20,000 people have already reached the cap, saving them money on their public transport journeys.”

“This is a great example of how things should work, with council setting strategy and direction and AT implementing it.”

Public transport customers do not need to do anything to start receiving the seven-day cap beyond tagging on and off with their AT HOP card as usual. They will know they have reached the cap when they see a $0.00 fare on the HOP card reader.

Franklin Ward Councillor and Transport Resilience and Infrastructure Committee Chair, Andy Baker says the fare cap is a game changer.

“For communities further away from the city, like Warkworth and Pukekohe, this is a real game changer.”

“The feedback I’m hearing is that some people are saving upwards of $20 per week. The price certainty makes taking public transport more attractive and budgeting easier, which is welcome in a cost-of-living crisis.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

AT’s Director of Public Transport & Active Modes, Stacey van der Putten says the $50 fare cap has been another big step forward for public transport in Auckland.

“This builds on work we are doing across the board to encourage Aucklanders to mix their go and get on board public transport. We now have 40 frequent bus routes compared to just nine in 2016, more electric buses than any city in Australasia, ferries are returning to their full timetables, and we’ve fitted 75 intersections with bus booster technology.”

“And these changes are making a difference, there’s been a 22% increase in public transport trips compared to last year.”

She is positive about the future of public transport in the region.

“Contactless payments are coming later this year, City Rail Link is on the way, the Eastern Busway is moving forward, and we have four world-leading electric ferries being built.”

One Aucklander who regularly catches the bus and reaches the fare cap is Hibiscus Coast resident, Liam Waller.

“It’s been easier to budget now that I know I won’t spend more than $50 a week on public transport. It makes the most difference when I’m going into the office regularly, after three return trips I’ve reached the cap and any other travel I want to make during the week is free.”

More information can be found on the AT website.

The fare cap period runs for a week, expiring at 11:59 pm seven consecutive days after the initial HOP card tag on.

Included services: All AT buses, trains, inner harbour ferries and AT Local.

Inner harbour ferry services are Bayswater, Birkenhead, Te Onewa Northcote Point and Devonport

Excluded services: Mid and outer harbour ferries, commercial ferries (including Waiheke services), Te Huia

© Scoop Media

