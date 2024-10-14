Business Groups Unite In Calling For Time Out On Wellington CBD Roadworks

Three business associations are calling on Wellington City Council to review its CBD roadworks programme, taking into account the likely impacts on city businesses during these recessionary times.

Following last week’s vote to retain its shares in Wellington Airport, the council needs to review its capital works programme and amend the long-term plan.

Retail NZ, Hospitality NZ and the Bus & Coach Association say this is an ideal opportunity for the council to step back and review its plans to redevelop the Golden Mile, especially in view of the disastrous impacts the Thorndon Quay project is having on local businesses.

“We heard last week of the closure of Bordeaux Bakery, with the loss of 40 jobs. Other retail and hospitality businesses along Thorndon Quay say that their turnover has been severely affected by the roadworks, and we expect more will face closure, or need to move out of the area,” Retail NZ Chief Executive Carolyn Young says.

Bus & Coach Association Chief Executive Delaney Myers says that to make matters worse, the speed calming measures being put in place along this major transport route have been roundly criticised by public transport operators.

“The traffic calming measures on Thorndon Quay are inappropriate for buses, trucks and emergency vehicles, and will lead to increased vehicle emissions and damage, as well as slower emergency response. Wellingtonians deserve better planned projects,” she says.

Hospitality NZ Chief Executive Steve Armitage says that with the prospect of work on Courtenay Place starting in the new year, businesses in that area are already fearing the impacts after a tough year of trading in 2024.

“We want to see the council engage in a thorough consultation on the planned works, listening to businesses to understand their needs. Thorndon Quay has caused major disruptions – let’s use this opportunity to do it right and consult properly,” he says.

