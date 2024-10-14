Waikato District Council Seeks Feedback On The Review Of Properties

Waikato District Council-owned property sales could be on the cards in a bid to help manage costs over the next nine years.

The Council owns over 800 properties across the district. Waikato District Council Deputy General Manager Service Delivery says some properties were purchased for infrastructure or strategic reasons, while others were gifted, vested through subdivision, or transferred from the Crown.

“These properties vary in size and purpose, but they all have ongoing costs like maintenance, tenancy management, insurance, and, in some cases, earthquake strengthening,” says Anthony.

"We also pay rates on the land and property we own. So, taking all of these things into account, it's important to regularly review our properties to ensure they still serve the community and our needs," explains Anthony.

The councillors and council staff have reviewed the property portfolio to determine which properties still meet the needs of the community and which ones may no longer do so. They have identified a number of properties that no longer provide the same benefits as before, or are costly to manage.

“We’re looking into whether any properties are surplus to the Council’s current and future requirements, with the potential to sell or find other owners for those properties. The sites under review could include reserves, car parks, residential and commercial sites, and vacant land.

Anthony says the Council would now like the community’s feedback to explore options for other properties as part of the 2025-2034 Long Term Plan.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Council-owned properties of interest include:

31 Jesmond Street, Ngaaruawaahia - A former Plunket building

66 Te Puea Avenue, Meremere - A 1094 m² site featuring a small playground, a pataka kai, bus stop and a building that is currently occupied by a local church

Davies Park, Huntly - A recreational reserve that was gifted to Council in 2010 by the Waikato Rugby Football League (Incorporated), with the original intention of developing into a recreation area.

The community is encouraged to provide feedback by completing an online survey by 20 October 2024.

© Scoop Media

