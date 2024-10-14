Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
PSA Looks Forward To Working With New Public Service Commissioner

Monday, 14 October 2024, 7:18 pm
Press Release: PSA

The PSA hopes the new Public Service Commissioner Sir Brian Roche will be a good advocate for the value of the public service in supporting the health and wellbeing of New Zealanders.

The PSA congratulates Sir Brian on his appointment. He has taken on this role at a very challenging time when the public service has been eroded by the Government through spending cuts and job losses.

The PSA looks forward to having a constructive relationship with Sir Brian to ensure the public service is recognised for the great work it does.

Through his long and distinguished service in many roles, he knows the value public service workers bring to issues. He has worked with governments in the past which have continued to build the public service so it can meet our challenges as a nation.

We hope he brings to the role the courage to remind Ministers of the critical role that the public service plays.

Te Kawa Mataaho, the Public Service Commission, has provided valuable leadership in recent years in building a public service that has provided rewarding career paths and one that has driven a consistent reduction in gender pay gaps, well ahead of the private sector.

The PSA urges Sir Brian to weigh the progress that has been made when he takes on the role next month so he can provide quality advice to the Government that helps it better understand how the public service is helping us progress as a nation.

