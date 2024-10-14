Serious Crash, Edmund Road, Rotorua - Bay Of Plenty
Monday, 14 October 2024, 7:40 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police
Police are responding to a single-vehicle crash on Edmund
Road, near Homedale Street, Mangakakahi.
Emergency
services were called to the crash involving a motorbike at
around 4.40pm.
One person is believed to have critical
injuries.
The Serious Crash Unit has been
advised.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area if
possible and expect
delays.
