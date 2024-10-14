Tauranga’s New Council Faces Backlash Over Secret Sale Of Marine Precinct

Growing concerns are emerging in the Tauranga community following the revelation that the Marine Precinct, a critical public asset, was sold to private interests without notification or public consultation. This sale, marked by a lack of transparency, raises alarm not just for the local marine industry but for all Tauranga residents who question what future decisions are being made behind closed doors.

Located next to the Tauranga Harbour Bridge, the Marine Precinct is home to a large Travel Lift, a key piece of infrastructure visible to anyone driving from Tauranga to Mount Maunganui.

Erika Harvey, an advocate for the local marine industry, has voiced the frustrations of many stakeholders who feel sidelined after years of broken promises. Harvey, along with other locals and small business owners, are calling on the newly elected council to right these wrongs and prioritise transparency and accountability.

"This isn’t just about the marine industry. It’s about trust and the way Tauranga is governed," Harvey said. “The sale of the Marine Precinct was a backroom deal that ignored the public, disregarded small local businesses, and undermined years of efforts to fix past mistakes. If we allow this kind of decision-making to continue, what does it mean for the future of our city?"

Broken Promises and A Sale Without Consultation

In 2015, Tauranga City Council committed to delivering essential facilities as part of the Marine Precinct project. However, those promises were never fulfilled. Instead, the Council prioritised infrastructure to accommodate super yachts, leaving the local marine industry to fight to protect hundreds of jobs and key waterfront land initially listed for sale in the first stage of the project.

Thanks to our advocacy efforts, the first sale was halted, prompting an investigation that led to the formation of the Marine Precinct Advisory Group (MPAG). The MPAG was created as part of an effort to rebuild trust with the marine industry and ensure ongoing collaboration. However, in a move that has reignited frustration and mistrust, the Council sold the precinct in May 2024, without consulting the MPAG, local stakeholders, or the broader community.

"We had started to see real progress when the 2019 Council began working with us to address these issues,” said Harvey, a leading advocate for the marine industry. "But since the commissioners took over, the momentum was lost, and now we’re left with more uncertainty than ever."

The lack of consultation has raised serious concerns about the transparency of Tauranga City Council’s decision-making processes, not just for the marine industry but across the community. "What other public assets are at risk? What other decisions are being made behind closed doors without the community’s knowledge or input?" Harvey asked.

Who’s Accountable? Clarifying Roles and Responsibilities

Adding to these concerns is the role of Council leadership throughout this process. At the centre of operational responsibility sits the CEO, who was in charge during the investigation into the initial sale. The question now being asked is: how could the sale have proceeded without consultation, given the CEO’s role in overseeing council operations and ensuring transparent communication?

"Isn’t it the CEO’s responsibility to safeguard these processes and prevent this type of oversight failure?" Harvey continued. "The community deserves to know where accountability lies. The sale of the Marine Precinct isn’t just a failure to consult, it’s a breach of trust that leaves an entire industry in jeopardy."

The sale highlights broader issues with governance and accountability, particularly regarding decisions made by commissioners and council leadership behind closed doors. With stakeholders blindsided and trust further eroded, the community now faces an uncertain future, questioning what other public assets might be quietly sold without consultation or oversight.

Broader Implications for Tauranga: Is the City’s Future at Risk?

Harvey warns that if Tauranga City Council does not change its approach to governance, this issue could be a sign of broader, systemic problems for the city. “If we continue down this path of secret deals and lack of transparency, we’re not just risking the future of the marine industry, we’re putting the entire city’s future at stake,” she said.

Rising public concern indicates that this situation may have long-term implications for Tauranga’s governance. The lack of transparency in the Marine Precinct sale could erode public trust in the council, making it harder for future initiatives to gain community support. Residents are already asking: if this can happen to something as visible and significant as the Marine Precinct, what else could be sold or privatized without our knowledge?

A Call for Action: Holding the New Council Accountable

Harvey, along with support from other industry leaders, is calling for an immediate pause on further decisions regarding the Marine Precinct and any public assets until a full review and public consultation can take place.

"We need to rebuild trust between the council and the people of Tauranga," Harvey emphasised. "The newly elected members have the opportunity to show that they are different from their predecessors. They need to ensure transparency in all future decisions, hold staff accountable for their actions, and put the interests of the community first."

Harvey is urging the public to stay informed and demand accountability from their elected representatives. "Tauranga residents deserve to know that their council is working for them, not behind their backs," she said. "This is a critical moment for our city, and we can’t afford to get it wrong."

