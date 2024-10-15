Police Acknowledge IPCA Findings Following Kaeo Operation

Police acknowledge the findings by the Independent Police Conduct Authority into the use of force during a Police operation in Kaeo.

In the early hours of 12 January 2023, Police attended a Kaeo property to locate a man who had warrants for his arrest.

Armed Offenders Squad members attended the address given there was information the man wanted to arrest was in possession of a firearm.

During the operation, Police staff encountered a male occupant of the address who continued to yell abuse despite being told he would be arrested for obstruction.

This male refused to comply with Police instructions and was ultimately pulled from the house, taken to the ground, and was arrested.

In its findings the IPCA found the officer used reasonable and proportionate force to pull the man out of the house and to restrain him.

An independent investigation was unable to determine what caused the man’s head injury and there was no evidence of excessive force.

The IPCA also found the Police policy on head injuries had not been followed in this instance.

Northland District Commander Superintendent Matt Srhoj says: “Alongside the Authority’s independent investigation, Police also carried out an investigation into the complaint.

“Our investigation’s findings were reviewed by the IPCA, to which they were in agreeance.”

Police acknowledge that a medical practitioner should have been called to assess Mr X’s head injury, as required in policy.

“As a result, we have worked to address this finding and implemented a process to prevent this from happening again,” Superintendent Srhoj says.

